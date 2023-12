Wiggins (illness) will play Monday against the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins missed back-to-back games due to an illness but will return to action versus Denver. However, before his absence, he lost his starting spot to Brandin Podziemski, so Wiggins is expected to operate off the bench. Across four bench appearances this season, Wiggins has averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.