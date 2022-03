Wiggins (rest) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers.

Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all sat out Monday's contest due to rest but all three will be available for the second half of the Warriors' back-to-back. Since the All-Star break (nine games), Wiggins has averaged 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.4 minutes.