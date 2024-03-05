Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Wiggins (personal) will play Wednesday versus the Bucks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Following a four-game stretch away from the team, Wiggins returned to Golden State's facility Tuesday and logged a full practice. Kerr said Wiggins will likely start Wednesday's matchup, but his minute load hasn't been decided yet. Before his absence, Wiggins scored in double figures in nine straight games (all starts), averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.9 minutes during that stretch.