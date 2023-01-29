Wiggins (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.
As expected, Wiggins will return to action Monday following a two-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. The veteran forward was able to log a full practice Sunday, but it's possible he'll see a limited role against the Thunder while he attempts his regain his game conditioning.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Should return Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Downgraded to out•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Termed questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Not listed on injury report•