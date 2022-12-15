Wiggins (groin) is out for Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins will miss his sixth straight game Friday due to a right groin strain. Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Sunday's game contest versus the Raptors.
