Wiggins will not suit up for the Warriors for their final two regular-season games.

Wiggins was able to get through full contact, five-on-five work at Wednesday's practice and he "looked good" according to head coach Steve Kerr, but after such a long absence he'll need more time before he's ready to suit up for an NBA game. He should be good to go for Golden State's post-season run, but he won't be helping fantasy teams as the regular season comes to a close. Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga will continue to pick up the slack while Wiggins is out.