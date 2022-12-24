Wiggins (groin) is out Sunday against the Grizzlies, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There was some optimism that Wiggins could return for Christmas Day, but that won't be the case. Still, he should return soon and will be a much-needed boost for a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry (shoulder).
