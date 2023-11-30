Wiggins has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Clippers due to right finger soreness.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Wiggins will miss his first game of the season Thursday. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with the Clippers.
