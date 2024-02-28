Wiggins (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Wiggins will miss his second straight game for personal reasons, and it's currently unclear if he'll be back with the team in time for Friday's matchup with the Raptors. Moses Moody could be headed for another spot-start Thursday and there will be more minutes available for Gary Payton.
