Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Thursday
Wiggins won't play in Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to an upper back injury.
The Warriors are likely playing it safe their their new forward, as Wiggins was a late scratch Thursday after experiencing apparent back spasms before tipoff. Though not formally announced at the moment, Dragan Bender could start and may likely see increased run with Wiggins sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 16 points in defeat•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: No longer on injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in defensive gem•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...