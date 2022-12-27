Wiggins (groin) won't play Tuesday against Charlotte.
Wiggins will be held out for a 11th straight matchup while tending to a right groin sprain. The forward will presumably be deemed questionable heading into the second game of the Warriors' back-to-back Wednesday versus Utah.
