Wiggins is not in the starting lineup to face the Spurs on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins will come off the bench due to tactical reasons, as the Warriors will start Trayce Jackson-Davis at center to add some much-needed size near the rim. Wiggins could have a fair share of offensive touches alongside Klay Thompson in the second unit.
