Lamb closed with 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 132-95 victory over San Antonio.

Lamb is now a key part of the rotation for the Warriors, and Monday marked his best performance of the season so far. His usage spiked due to the blowout in progress against the Spurs, and you'll likely see similar lines from Lamb in lopsided games moving forward.