Lamb signed a rest-of-season standard NBA contract on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lamb had been on a two-way deal throughout the season but reached his contract limit of 50 games on March 5 before being sent to the G League. However, his contract was converted to a standard deal, meaning he will be able to return to the NBA and play with the Warriors for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. In his 50 appearances, Lamb averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 20.1 minutes.