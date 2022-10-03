The Warriors signed Lamb to a training camp contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lamb played 24 games for the Rockets during the 2020-21 campaign, posting 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes, but he appeared in just two games last year with San Antonio. The undrafted forward out of Vermont will have a difficult time landing a spot on Golden State's talented roster, so he's a likely candidate for the G League.