Lamb was signed to a two-way deal by the Warriors on Friday evening.
Lamb signed a training camp deal a couple weeks back hoping to land a regular-season roster spot, and he's apparently done just that. Even so, he will likely split the 2022-23 season between the NBA and the G League.
