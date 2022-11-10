Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted Wednesday that both Lamb and Ty Jerome could stick in the regular rotation as Golden State looks to improve its defense, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports.

Lamb is on a two-way deal and was not expected to be much of a contributor this season, but Kerr apparently likes what he's seen from the 24-year-old out of Vermont. Kerr specifically said that the team may rely more heavily on Lamb and Jerome over the trio of Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody. At the end of the day, Lamb is unlikely to do enough to warrant much fantasy consideration, but the bigger story here is that the Warriors' high-profile young trio has clearly not impressed Kerr in the early going.