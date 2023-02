Lamb produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Lamb logged at least 20 minutes for the fourth straight game, continuing to play an important bench role for the Warriors. While there is very little to see here in terms of fantasy value, he has proven the ability to serve as a viable piece on a championship-worthy squad.