Lamb (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Lamb was listed as available for the Warriors' previous contest against Brooklyn on Sunday, but he was made inactive prior to tip to preserve his two-way days. A similar thing could happen Wednesday, but for now, it appears like the backup forward will suit up against the Grizzlies.
