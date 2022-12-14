Lamb finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Lamb shot well on limited chances and also turned in his highest assist total since Dec. 5 against Indiana. The Vermont product's minutes have fluctuated of late, as he logged 26 minutes in Tuesday's matchup but was on the floor for only 10 minutes in Golden State's win over Boston on Saturday. He's averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.0 minutes through six games in December.