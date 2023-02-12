The Warriors assigned Lamb to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Lamb wasn't available for Golden State's 109-103 loss to the Lakers on Saturday, and he may end up getting some extended run in the G League over the next couple of weeks while he nears the 50-game limit for two-way players to spend in the NBA before they have to their contracts converted to standard NBA deals. The Warriors envision Lamb eventually filling the 15th spot on the roster, but he may remain in limbo until Golden State gets a chance to assess the buyout market. Players must be added to the 15-man roster by March 1 in order to be eligible for the postseason, so expect Lamb to get a spot before that date regardless of whether he's reached his 50-game limit by then. In his 42 appearances with Golden State on the season, Lamb has averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 treys in 19.3 minutes per contest.