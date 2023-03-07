Lamb, who is on a two-way contract, played his contract-limit 50th NBA game Sunday. His deal will need to be converted to a standard contract for the forward to appear in any more games.

Absences and a lack of quality depth led to Lamb running out of NBA days sooner than expected, with the forward playing a sizeable role at 20.1 minutes per game. Currently, the Warriors are dealing with Andrew Wiggins' (personal) extended absence, and he's without a timetable for a return. Now that Lamb is also unable to play indefinitely, more minutes are available for Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and possibly Patrick Baldwin.