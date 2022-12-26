Lamb closed Sunday's 123-109 win over the Grizzlies with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 17 minutes.

Lamb saw a relatively normal workload during Sunday's Christmas Day matchup, but he was efficient from the floor to score in double figures for the first time since Nov. 29. Over 12 appearances in December, he's averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.