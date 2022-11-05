Lamb accumulated 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Lamb provided strong production in the loss, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. The Warriors went with a second-string lineup for this game, meaning Lamb saw significant playing time when compared to what we have seen thus far. While the numbers were nice, this is merely a snapshot of what he can do given he had seen the court only once prior to Friday.