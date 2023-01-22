Lamb is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness.
Lamb saw 25 minutes during Friday's surprise win over the Cavaliers, with four members of the Warriors' starting five resting. However, he may need a night off himself. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and Moses Moody.
