Lamb will start in Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lamb will receive his first start of the season with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green all resting Friday. The contest will mark Lamb's second appearance this season, logging nine minutes in a blowout loss to the Pistons on Oct. 30th. Lamb carries some streaming appeal for Friday's contest but will move back to a reserve role when the starters are healthy.