Lamb posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks.

With a majority of Golden State's regulars sidelined, Lamb saw an expanded offensive role and tied his season high with 17 points, marking his seventh game of the year in double figures. When the undrafted forward out of Vermont plays at least 20 minutes (12 games), he's averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.