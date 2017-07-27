Cleveland signed a contract with the Warriors on Thursday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
A small-school prospect out of Southeast Missouri, Cleveland failed to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, but ended latching on with the Trail Blazers during the Las Vegas Summer League in July. Across six games, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per game. While it wasn't a particularly strong showing, the Warriors are going to give him a shot to impress during training camp. Cleveland's calling card is his ability as a scorer, considering he averaged 16.6 points per game and shot 38 percent from three-point land during his senior campaign. That said, his contract is likely non-guaranteed and he's sure to have a tough time sticking on the regular-season roster.
