Toupane agreed Tuesday with the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

For his career, Toupane has logged 25 regular-season appearances between the Nuggets, Bucks and Pelicans, but he hasn't seen any NBA action since the 2016-17 campaign. Unless the 28-year-old is surprisingly able to win a spot on the Warriors' opening-night roster, expect him to return overseas when he's eventually cut during training camp.