Wanamaker recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wanamaker failed to convert a field goal for the second time this season during the blowout loss. So far, through five games, he's averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes.