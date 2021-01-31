Wanamaker totaled seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and seven assists in a win over Golden State on Saturday.

Wanamaker played 21 minutes in the blowout victory, his most since Jan. 20. He made the most of the opportunity, tying for the team lead and setting a season high with seven dimes. Wanamaker has scored double-digit points only once this season and isn't likely to see big minutes as long as Stephen Curry is healthy, so his solid performance Saturday isn't likely to result in many adds in fantasy leagues.