Wanamaker had seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in Monday's blowout win over the Cavaliers.

Wanamaker plays virtually the same role off the bench on a nightly basis, as he's seen between 12 and 22 minutes in every game this season, averaging out at 16.2 minutes per contest. He hasn't done nearly enough to be fantasy-relevant, as he's shooting just 34.2 percent from the field on the year.