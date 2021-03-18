Wanamaker hasn't played in coach's decisions in each of the Warriors' first four games since the All-Star break.

Wanamaker has served as the Warriors' backup point guard for most of the season, but his efficiency has fallen off mightily compared from the 2019-20 campaign, when he was a member of the Celtics. Heading into the break, Wanamaker had converted at a lowly 35.8 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from three-point range. Wanamaker's steep downturn in shooting has resulted in him losing his rotation spot to rookie second-round pick Nico Mannion, who has logged double-digit minutes behind Stephen Curry in each of the last four games. There should be room for both Mannion and Wanamaker to get some run Friday against the Grizzlies with Curry (tailbone) listed as doubtful for the contest, but look for Mannion to shoulder the bulk of the minutes at point guard.