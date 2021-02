Wanamaker had two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds during Monday's loss to San Antonio.

Wanamaker was a non-factor in this one, despite getting at least 12 minutes off the bench for an 18th straight game. The 31-year-old was averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 assists while shooting a career-worst 24.3 percent from deep before Monday's outing.