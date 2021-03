Wanamaker recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 loss at Phoenix.

Wanamaker was a candidate for additional playing time against the Suns after Golden State announced star point guard Stephen Curry would rest that game. It instead went to Nico Mannion, who played 31 minutes compared to Wanamaker's 17. Wanamaker is now averaging 4.8 points and 2.7 assists across 37 games this season.