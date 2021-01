Wanamaker had eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 115-105 win over the Clippers.

Wanamaker's points, rebounds and assists tally Friday marked his highest of the new calendar year. He is averaging 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists through five games in 2021. Wanamaker serves to be a backup for Stephen Curry, meaning he will likely not provide much value unless the two-time MVP is hurt.