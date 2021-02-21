Wanamaker recorded 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Wanamaker struggled from the field and made just five of his 15 field-goal attempts, but he was solid the rest of the way and did a good job to fill out the stat sheet while also outplaying the likes of Mychal Mulder and Damion Lee. Wanamaker showed he can handle a bigger role and it wouldn't be a stretch to think he could start Tuesday at New York if Stephen Curry (illness) remains unavailable.