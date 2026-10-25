Podziemski (back) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Podziemski didn't play Saturday against the Suns because of a back issue, but since the shooting guard isn't on the injury report, he should return to the starting lineup Monday. Stephen Curry (rest) is also expected back, so the Warriors could have their starting backcourt against Denver. Podziemski has made just one appearance this season -- he finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in a 111-108 loss to the Grizzlies.