Podziemski produced 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Podziemski put forth a balanced performance in Saturday's victory, finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists while tallying a double-double and ending three dimes short of a triple-double. Podziemski, who set a season high in assists, has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in two outings this season.
