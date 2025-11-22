Podziemski had 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Podziemski moved back to the bench but managed to score at least 20 points for the second straight game. After a rocky start to the season, Podziemski appears to be slowly figuring things out. In four games over the past week, he has averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes per contest.