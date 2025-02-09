Podziemski ended with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Bulls.
After drawing two straight starts, Podziemski moved to the bench to make room for Jimmy Butler, who was making his Warriors debut. Podziemski has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes during that stretch.
