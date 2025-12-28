Podziemski (abdomen) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Podziemski will shed his probable tag due to a left abdominal contusion and suit up in the front end of Golden State's back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, the third-year shooting guard has averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 29.4 minutes per game off the bench. He has shot 40.0 percent from downtown on 5.0 attempts per tilt during that span.