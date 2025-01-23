Podziemski (abdomen) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls.
After missing the last 12 games for the Warriors with an abdominal injury, Podzemski was not on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Chicago. It may be good timing for Golden State, with Stephen Curry (knee) listed as questionable against the Bulls.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Will miss 12th straight game•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Remains out, but progressing•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Without clear return date•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Still out, not practicing•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Another absence coming•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Remains sidelined for Thursday•