Podziemski (illness) will be available to play Wednesday against Atlanta.
Podziemski is dealing with a minor illness, but he'll gut it out and suit up for Wednesday's matchup. He should be good for his usual minutes in the mid-20s, but his fantasy upside is diminished in his current reserve role.
