Podziemski will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
No surprise here, as Klay Matthews (illness) is good to go. As a result, Podziemski should return to his usual workload off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting against 76ers•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Battling illness•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Shines in spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Joins starting five•