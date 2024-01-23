Watch Now:

Podziemski is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to an illness.

Podziemski is at risk of missing his first contest since Nov. 28 due to a non-COVID illness. Golden State's backcourt would be slightly shorthanded if the rookie is unable to suit up, as Moses Moody (calf) and Gary Payton (hamstring) are both amid multi-week absences.

More News