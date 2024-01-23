Podziemski is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to an illness.
Podziemski is at risk of missing his first contest since Nov. 28 due to a non-COVID illness. Golden State's backcourt would be slightly shorthanded if the rookie is unable to suit up, as Moses Moody (calf) and Gary Payton (hamstring) are both amid multi-week absences.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Shines in spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Joins starting five•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Quiet in bench role•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Moves into starting lineup•