Podziemski totaled zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The second-year guard misses the entire second quarter and the beginning of the second half due to an illness, and he clearly wasn't 100 percent when he was on the court, failing to pick up any secondary stats in addition to missing all his shot attempts. Podziemski will have a couple days to recover before the series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Saturday.