Podziemski ended with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and four steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 win over Minnesota.

The four steals were a new season high for Podziemski. The third-year guard has started three straight games since Jimmy Butler (knee) was lost for the season, and in that role Podziemski is averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.3 steals in 25.7 minutes.