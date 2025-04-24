Podziemski (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Podziemski was added to the injury report Wednesday afternoon due to an illness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go for Game 2. The second-year guard dropped 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Game 1.
