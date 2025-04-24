Podziemski (illness) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski missed the entirety of the second quarter and the start of the third period due to illness, but he's emerged from the Warriors' locker room and is available to return. With Jimmy Butler (pelvis) ruled out for the rest of the contest, Golden State may lean on Podziemski more offensively.
